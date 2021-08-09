DGP visits family of killed constable

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the DGP was accompanied by ADGP Sunil Kumar, IGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, DIG South Kashmir Range Abdul Jabbar, SSP Anantnag Imtiyaz Hussain, CO IRP 17th Bn Javid Iqbal and other jurisdictional officers of Anantnag district.

It said, “The DGP expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul who gave supreme sacrifice of his life while on duty.”

The statement said, “While interacting with the family of the policeman he said that the whole Police Pariwar stands with the bereaved family and shares their grief and sorrow. The DGP assured that every support will be provided to the family.”

Constable Wagay was killed at Poshwan area of D H Pora in Kulgam district on 7 August while on duty.

The Police statement quoting his family members said that he had left behind old parents, an unemployed brother and two elder sisters who were of marriageable age and was preparing for their marriage soon.

The statement said that the DGP consoled the bereaved family and said that J&K Police Pariwar would be there to shoulder this responsibility and extend all required support.

The Police statement said that a large number of people from the village had come to express condolence over the death of Constable Wagay and express their sympathies with the bereaved family.