DGP visits holy cave, Panjtarni

He interacted with officers of civil and security forces at holy cave and Panjtarni. He also had an aerial survey of Shesh Nag Camp.

Interacting with the senior officers of all the deployed forces and administration at the holy cave and Panjtarni, the DGP appreciated the quick response post calamity management of all the stakeholders who rendered their services in evacuating the yatris and ensuring all possible help and assistance. He directed all officers to remain alert and prompt to meet any kind of eventuality. He said that the safety and security of the pilgrims is the priority and stressed for ensuring the implementation of latest guidelines and SOPs issued by the Government.