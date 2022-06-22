DGP visits home of slain SI Farooq Ahmad

According to a press note, he wasccompanied by ADGP Armed/IR J&K SJM, Gillani, IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, Deputy Inspector General South Kashmir, Abdul Jabbar, SSP Awantipora, Muhammad Yousif, Commandant 185 Bn CRPF Arun Kumar Jaitly, the DGP met the family members of the martyr and expressed his heartfelt condolence on behalf of J&K Police. He expressed his solidarity with the bereaved family and assured all help from the police department.

Speaking to the family members, the DGP praised the services of the officer in J&K Police Department. The DGP J&K said that the officer was dedicated and committed to his role in the department and added that because of his hard work towards the assigned positions he earned his promotions from time to time. The DGP assured that whole police Pariwar is with the martyr’s family and assured them all possible support.