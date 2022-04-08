DGP visits Pulwama, Shopian in South Kashmir

Jammu, Apr 8 : Highlighting the importance of people’s role in prevailing scenario, the Director General of Police (DGP) J&K, Dilbag Singh has stressed upon the officers to evolve more effective mechanism and ensure public safety while dealing with the elements inimical to peace. He has also stressed for strengthening communication within the forces at different levels to augment the security grids in their respective areas.
The DGP expressed these thoughts while chairing meetings of senior officers of Police and CRPF of district Pulwama and Shopian to review the security scenario of these districts.
The DGP was accompanied by Spl DG CRPF Daljit Singh Chaudhary and IGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar.
The DGP after obtaining the assessments of prevailing security situation and arising challenges, said that masters of terror across the border and their puppets in J&K are desperate to disturb the prevailing peace in Jammu and Kashmir. He said cowardly attacks on innocent civilians and forces shows the frustration of terror handlers to disrupt the peace and order in J&K. The DGP directed the officers that the action against terrorists and their helpers must continue and all the suspicious elements be kept under check so as to foil their ill designs aimed at disrupting normal lives of the people.
The DGP directed the officers to strengthen and augment the security grids in their respective areas for the safety and security of the people. He said that the role and cooperation of people in the prevailing peace scenario is highly commendable and stressed upon officers to evolve more effective mechanisms to ensure public safety while dealing with the elements inimical to peace and perpetrators of terror violence. The DGP said that Police, Security Forces and people have to work together to defeat saboteurs and enemies of peace. He stressed on the importance of maintaining close synergy between the forces to meet the security challenges.