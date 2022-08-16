DGP visits Shopian, reviews security scenario

Srinagar: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Tuesday visited south Kashmir’s Shopian district and chaired a joint security review meeting at DPO, Shopian.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that addressing the meeting, the DGP said, “The terrorists and their masters across the border unhappy with the fast-growing peace in J&K have once again targeted the innocents.”

He said that those involved in the barbaric incident would be brought to justice.

The DGP directed the officers to revisit the security plans of their respective jurisdictions and remain extra alert.

He said that Pakistan and its agencies were constantly conspiring to create disturbance in J&K to create an atmosphere of fear among the people of J&K.