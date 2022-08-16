DGP visits Shopian, reviews security scenario

Srinagar: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Tuesday visited south Kashmir’s Shopian district and chaired a joint security review meeting at DPO, Shopian.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that addressing the meeting, the DGP said, “The terrorists and their masters across the border unhappy with the fast-growing peace in J&K have once again targeted the innocents.”
He said that those involved in the barbaric incident would be brought to justice.
The DGP directed the officers to revisit the security plans of their respective jurisdictions and remain extra alert.
He said that Pakistan and its agencies were constantly conspiring to create disturbance in J&K to create an atmosphere of fear among the people of J&K.
The DGP stressed intensified Cordon and Search Operations (CASO) to track down the terrorists and their support system.
He directed the officers to further strengthen and augment the intelligence as well as security grids in their respective areas for the safety and security of the people.
The DGP directed increased patrolling and area dominations to restrict terror activities.
“All the suspicious elements that are providing any kind of support to terrorist activities should be kept under the radar,” he said and stressed stringent action against the elements found involved in anti-peace activities.
During the meeting, the DGP reiterated the importance of maintaining close synergy between the J&K Police and other agencies to meet the security challenges.
He directed the officers to brief their respective officers and personnel regularly.
The DGP was apprised by the officers regarding the security scenario of the district.
He was accompanied by ADGP Armed, S J M Gillani, and ADGP Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar.
The meeting was attended by DIG South Kashmir, Abdul Jabbar, Brigadier 22 Sector Neeraj Kumar, SSP Pulwama Ghulam Jeelani, CO 14th Bn CRPF Vishal Khandwal, CO 34-RR Suraj Kumar Rai, CO 178 Bn CRPF Sujeet Kumar, CO-15 Garahwal, Ashitosh Tapliyal, SP Shopian, Tanushre, ASP Shopian, Ifroz Ahmad Mir and other officers.
The J&K Police statement said that later on, the DGP visited 92 Base Hospital Badami Bagh Cantonment, Srinagar where he along with GOC 15 Corps, Lt Gen A S Aujla enquired about the health of the injured civilian Pritamber Kumar Bhat son of Arjan Nath Bhat who along with his brother was shot at in Shopian and the ITBP personnel who were injured in an accident in Pahalgam.
The DGP and the GOC 15 Corps met the doctors attending the injured.
They also met the family members of the injured civilian.
The officers were briefed by the hospital authorities about the treatment being administered to the injured.
ADGP Armed S J M Gillani and ADGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar accompanied the DGP.