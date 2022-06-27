DGPC Election- 2022 conducted smoothly in Kashmir Division

Srinagar: The elections for District Gurudwara Prabandhak Committees (DGPC) 2022 were successfully and peacefully held on Monday amid sufficient security across 16 constituencies in Srinagar, Baramulla and Pulwama districts of Kashmir Division for which 34 Polling Stations were established.

Out of 40 Candidates in fray 12 candidates were contesting for six Constituencies in Srinagar District, 23 Candidates were contesting for eight Constituencies of Baramulla District and five Candidates were contesting for two constituencies of Pulwama District, an official press release said.