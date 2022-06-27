DGPC Election- 2022 conducted smoothly in Kashmir Division

Srinagar: The elections for District Gurudwara Prabandhak Committees (DGPC) 2022 were successfully and peacefully held on Monday amid sufficient security across 16 constituencies in Srinagar, Baramulla and Pulwama districts of Kashmir Division for which 34 Polling Stations were established.
Out of 40 Candidates in fray 12 candidates were contesting for six Constituencies in Srinagar District, 23 Candidates were contesting for eight Constituencies of Baramulla District and five Candidates were contesting for two constituencies of Pulwama District, an official press release said.
The total number of eligible electors registered for these 16 constituencies was 12701. The total number of votes polled during the prescribed time were 6297 with a voting percentage of 49.58 percent.
Pertinent to mention here, that there are 80 DGPC Constituencies in Kashmir Division 11 constituencies each for District Srinagar, Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Anantnag, Kulgam and Pulwama, and two Constituencies for Shopian District.
Out of these 80 DGPC Constituencies, candidates of 63 constituencies were elected unopposed which include each 11 candidates of District Budgam, Kupwara, Anantnag, Kulgam and two of District Shopian, 05 candidates of Srinagar, three Candidates of Baramulla and nine candidates of Pulwama District. Further in Bandipora no nomination paper has been received for one DGPC constituency of the District and in District Ganderbal no DGPC Constituency therefore elections were not held in these two districts.