DHSK crucial review meet on Tuesday

Additionally, it would delve into various health-related subjects including Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP), Anemia Mukht Bharat Programme, National Mental Health Programme and ATFs, National Dialysis Programme (NDP), referrals, Jan Aushudhi, Amrit Stores, Blood Banks, Pain and Palliative Care, Save Brain, Save Heart, National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP), PM JAY Sehat (Ayushman Bharat), NPCBVI, Grievances, RTI, Status of ICUS, NLEP and NVHCP.

IDSP, Oxygen Generation Plants, Bio Medical Waste Management, National Oral Health Programme (NOHP) would also be talked about.

The director has directed all the concerned officers to participate in this crucial meeting as it was anticipated to provide an in-depth understanding of the progress and challenges faced in the implementation of these health schemes and programmes.