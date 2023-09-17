DHSK crucial review meet on Tuesday

Srinagar, Sep 17: To assess the status of the vital health schemes and programmes, the Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir (DHSK) is going to organise a crucial review meeting on September 19 in Srinagar.
The review meeting would encompass a wide range of healthcare initiatives with a focus on financial matters related to Health and Family Welfare Department (HDF), Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PMJAY), and Audit Paras.
Additionally, it would delve into various health-related subjects including Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP), Anemia Mukht Bharat Programme, National Mental Health Programme and ATFs, National Dialysis Programme (NDP), referrals, Jan Aushudhi, Amrit Stores, Blood Banks, Pain and Palliative Care, Save Brain, Save Heart, National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP), PM JAY Sehat (Ayushman Bharat), NPCBVI, Grievances, RTI, Status of ICUS, NLEP and NVHCP.
IDSP, Oxygen Generation Plants, Bio Medical Waste Management, National Oral Health Programme (NOHP) would also be talked about.
The director has directed all the concerned officers to participate in this crucial meeting as it was anticipated to provide an in-depth understanding of the progress and challenges faced in the implementation of these health schemes and programmes.
DHSK spokesman Dr Mir Mushtaq told Greater Kashmir that the meeting would be a comprehensive review of the various health schemes and programmes being implemented in Kashmir.
"DHSK will review the status of all healthcare schemes and programmes. We will check the status, awareness and the implementation. The Director will also identify any challenges or bottlenecks that need to be addressed,” he said.
Dr Mushtaq said that he would give direction to the concerned officers for further improvement in the implementation of these schemes and programmes.