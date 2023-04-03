DHSK directs medical officers to increase Covid testing amid spike

“In view of above, you are directed to increase the rate of Covid19 testing, proportion of RT-PCR testing & ensure the establishment of Flu Clinics at all the Health Institutions as per the guidelines issued by MoHFW,” the DHSK said, in a letter.

On Sunday, Kashmir valley recorded 18 fresh Covid infections.

India had recorded 2,994 new COVID-19 infections yesterday, while the number of active cases increased to 16,354.