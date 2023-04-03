DHSK directs medical officers to increase Covid testing amid spike

Srinagar, April 03: The Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) on Monday directed the medical officers to increase Covid testing rate amid an increase in the number of infections in Jammu and Kashmir.
“In continuation to the letter no DHSK/IDSP/826-39 dated 29-03-2023 regarding Covid19 testing, it has been observed that there is no increase in the Covid19 testing rate. Furthermore, there hasn't been any increase in the proportion testing of RT-PC which should be the benchmark of minimum 80% of total Covid19 testing,” the DHSK observed.
“In view of above, you are directed to increase the rate of Covid19 testing, proportion of RT-PCR testing & ensure the establishment of Flu Clinics at all the Health Institutions as per the guidelines issued by MoHFW,” the DHSK said, in a letter.
On Sunday, Kashmir valley recorded 18 fresh Covid infections.
India had recorded 2,994 new COVID-19 infections yesterday, while the number of active cases increased to 16,354.