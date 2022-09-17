DHSK for Senior Citizens

Under the patronage of Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr. Mushtaq A Rather, during the last five months, Geriatric, Pain and Palliative Care Centers, across eleven hospitals in the Kashmir division have so far treated 46713 senior citizens on an OPD basis and admitted 4369 senior citizens on IPD/short stay basis. Besides, 6106 sessions of physiotherapy were given to senior citizens while 381 were given home-based-care (HBC).

Further, Geriatric Department, JLNM Hospital is observing World Alzheimer’s Month, September-2022. Scores of senior citizen citizens are being treated for cognitive impairment and dementia in this clinic.