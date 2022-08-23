DHSK holds tobacco control workshop in Srinagar

Srinagar: State Tobacco Cell Directorate of Health Services Kashmir with technical support from the International Union against Tuberculosis and Lung Diseases, South East Asia Office New Delhi today organized a State-level tobacco control workshop in Srinagar for District level officers of NTCP and Education of all the districts

Administrative Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department Bhupender Kumar was chief guest on the occasion while Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushatq Ahmad Rather was guest of honour.

While speaking on the occasion, the chief guest said tobacco and drug abuse are challenging things not only for the department but for the entire country. This is an important aspect of health that need to be focused.

He said that more focus should be given on awareness and we should focus on preventive and promotive health care.

“We should involve religious leaders, school teachers, students, NGOs in the society for generating awareness among the people regarding the disease.