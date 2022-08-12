DHSK issues promotion orders of 81 class-IV employees, Safaiwalas

Srinagar: Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather today issued 81 time-bound promotions orders to Safaiwalas and class IV employees.

The director gave promotions to the class IV and Safaiwalas as they had been waiting for the same for a long time.

Dr MA Rather while interacting with Safaiwalas and class IV employees said that he had recently promised them to fulfil their demands, and since then DHSK was working for it.

The director distributed the promotion orders to the employees in presence of senior officers and officials of the health department.

He also hailed the contribution of Safaiwalas and class IV employees saying that they are always at the forefront in any kind of situation.