DHSK launches anti smoking enforcement drive

The drive was conducted as per circular instructions issued by Directorate of Health Services Kashmir on the instructions of Secretary Health and Medical Education. During the enforcement drive, besides imposing fines on violators as per the COTPA law, people were also counseled against tobacco use and awareness was given about ill effects of smoking.

During the drives scores of people were fined on the spot and thousands of rupees was also collected from them. They were encouraged to avoid cigarettes and other tobacco products. Partinently, the Directorate of Health Services on May 31 celebrated World No Tobacco Day in Srinagar, which was attended by top health dignitaries and various other stakeholders besides a large number of people.