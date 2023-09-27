DHSK reviews Ayushmaan Bhav campaign in South Kashmir

Srinagar, Sep 27: To boost ongoing Ayushmaan Bhav campaign, Director Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) today visited Pulwama and Shopian districts and took first hand appraisal of Ayushmaan Bhav campaign in these districts, an official press release said.
During the visit, the Director interacted with zonal medical officers, medical officers, paramedics and Asha workers. He stressed upon them to work with dedication and make this programme successful.
He asked the employees to reach out to each and every individual in every nook and corner so that no one is left out.
The Director called upon the officers that people shall be made aware about the services and schemes being provided by Government for the benefit of people.
The Director, during the visit, also chaired a review meeting of Chief Medical officers of concerned Districts, medical superintendents, block medical officers and DIOs of both districts.
He laid stress on all the health functionaries of the districts for optimal utilisation of all the services and concerned staff in order to achieve the target set under Ayushman Bhav.