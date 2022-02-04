DHSK seeks report on 2274 ‘illegal appointments’

Srinagar, Feb 4: Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) has issued instructions to its functionaries to furnish details on fast-track basis about the 2247 appointments flagged as fake by the Audit and Inspection Department.
As per the order issued by the DHSK to all the Chief Medical Officers, a detailed investigation report in the devised format is to be furnished to it.
The order reads: “It is impressed upon you to ensure that the requisite information, complete in all respects of 2274 illegal appointees as reported by the Audit and Inspection Department along with all other illegal appointments especially reported from Block Beerwah of district Budgam, Bandipora and Ganderbal as per the devised format is furnished to this directorate positively through the concerned dealing assistants both in hard as well as soft copy.”
The directorate has pointed out that the information had been sought two years ago but despite a lapse of more than two years it had not been furnished and that the Administrative Department had taken a serious note of the matter. “Accordingly this office has been instructed to submit the information immediately,” the order said. “The non-compliance of instructions would be viewed seriously and disciplinary action as warranted under rules would be initiated against the defaulters and officers on their own risk and responsibility.”