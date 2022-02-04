DHSK seeks report on 2274 ‘illegal appointments’

As per the order issued by the DHSK to all the Chief Medical Officers, a detailed investigation report in the devised format is to be furnished to it.

The order reads: “It is impressed upon you to ensure that the requisite information, complete in all respects of 2274 illegal appointees as reported by the Audit and Inspection Department along with all other illegal appointments especially reported from Block Beerwah of district Budgam, Bandipora and Ganderbal as per the devised format is furnished to this directorate positively through the concerned dealing assistants both in hard as well as soft copy.”