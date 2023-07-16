DHSK takes stock of healthcare arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar, July 16: Director of Health Services Kashmir Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed Rather today visited Pahalgam and took a detailed tour of healthcare facilities put up for Amarnath ji yatra.
He visited Nunwan base camp, Pahalgam hospital and Chandanwari hospital. He was accompanied by several officials of health department and interacted with patients admitted in these facilities and inquired about the facilities being provided to them.
Director Health Services Kashmir also interacted with doctors and paramedics who have been deputed for yatra from different states of the country and directed to provide the best possible health care to yatris and ensure that the staff on duty is also made comfortable.