DHSK takes stock of healthcare arrangements in north Kashmir

Srinagar, July 15: Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather today visited north Kashmir particularly Langate to take a review of the health care arrangements.
He was accompanied by CMO Kupwara, CMO Baramulla and other health officers and officials of the health department.
The director started his visit from Sheeri Baramulla where he reviewed the health care facilities.
During the visit, he also reviewed all the health care arrangements and facilities being provided to the patients at Langate.
He appreciated the staff for working tirelessly in spite of difficult circumstances at the place.
The director also interacted with a delegation of local people who raised their various demands like staff quarter, ambulance, posting of gynaecologist and paediatrician and other specialists.
Dr MA Rather assured the delegation that all genuine demands will be fulfilled immediately.
He also met a delegation of PRI members and discussed the status of health care arrangement available for the people.
Later, the director also visited PHC Kalamabad and SDH Kralgund areas to take a review of the health care arrangements there.
The director directed all the Chief Medical Officers to take routine field rounds and visits at various areas and should make roaster of such visits to see the ground situation at sub-center, PHC and CHC level.
He also directed the CMOs to share the reports of their field visits with the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir.
A health department official said that the visit was aimed to review the healthcare facilities and bring an improvement in the services that are rendered at different hospitals.