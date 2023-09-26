DHSK urges health officials to make Ayushman Bhav a success

Director health services started his tour from PHC Batamalo where he interacted with zonal medical officers, medical officers, paramedics, Asha workers and stressed upon them to work with dedication and make the programme successful.

He asked employees to reach out to each & every individual in every nook & corner so that no one is left out.

He said that people shall be made aware about the services and schemes being provided by the government of India for the benefit of people.