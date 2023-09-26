DHSK urges health officials to make Ayushman Bhav a success

Srinagar, Sep 26: In order to boost the ongoing Ayushmaan Bhav campaign, Director Health Services Kashmir (DHSK), Dr Mushtaq Rather, today visited three central Kashmir districts of Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal and took review of Ayushmaan Bhavan campaign in these districts.
Director health services started his tour from PHC Batamalo where he interacted with zonal medical officers, medical officers, paramedics, Asha workers and stressed upon them to work with dedication and make the programme successful.
He asked employees to reach out to each & every individual in every nook & corner so that no one is left out.
He said that people shall be made aware about the services and schemes being provided by the government of India for the benefit of people.
The review meeting was attended by all assistant directors of Directorate and chief medical officer’s of the concerned Districts.
Director Health Services Kashmir later took review of Ayushman Bhava at CMO Office Ganderbal wherein Divisional & District Level officers along with block officers & field workers took part.
DHSK laid stress on all the health functionaries of the district for optimal utilisation of all the services and concerned staff in order to achieve the target set under Ayushman Bhava which is an initiative envisaged to saturate all health care services in every village/town in line with the commitment of Hon’ble Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi ji to ensure reach to the last mile & enable access to health care services to everyone in the society.
Similarly DHSK reviewed Ayushman Bhava in Budgam where senior officials participated in the meeting.
Director while interacting with the media said that Aabha ID will help in keeping note of health record that will help in future as whenever they will visit doctor they will have to show card where every record will be saved.
“People can use card anywhere in India. Everything is becoming digital, so everyone must come forward for Aabha card and once this card becomes fully functional, we will start issuing appointments in hospitals through this card, so as to get rid of long-standing issue of waiting in queues.
“People will get card from the nearest health facility and get benefit of this facility,” he added.
Notably, the Ayushman Bhav Campaign is a comprehensive nationwide healthcare initiative of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare that aims to provide saturation coverage of healthcare services, reaching every village and town in the country. This Campaign will be implemented during the “Seva Pakhwada” from September 17 to October 2.