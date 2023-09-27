Kashmir

DHSK  visits south Kashmir to boost Ayushmaan Bhav campaign

DHSK  visits south Kashmir to boost Ayushmaan Bhav campaign
Photo: Jammu and Kashmir Information Department

Srinagar, Sep 27: In order to boost  the ongoing Ayushmaan Bhav campaign Director Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) today visited two south Kashmir districts including Pulwama and Shopian took review of Ayushmaan Bhava campaign in these districts.

In both districts, he interacted with zonal medical officer's, medical officer's, paramedics, Asha workers and stressed upon them to work with dedication and make the programme successful.

He asked employees to reach out each and every individual in every nook and corner so that no one is left out.

He said that people shall be made aware about the services and schemes being provided by Government of India for the benefit of people.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com