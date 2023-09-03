DHSK welcomes rotary club members in Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 3: Director Health Services Kashmir on Sunday welcomed rotary club members in Srinagar who are going to conduct several surgeries in South Kashmir.
Director Health services received the club members at Srinagar airport today.
Director Health Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather while welcoming the members appreciated the role of rotary club who have been on forefront to provide health services to underprivileged communities.
Notably, club is going to conduct the surgeries in South Kashmir from 3-13 September.
Last year club had conducted hundreds of surgeries in North Kashmir.
Rotary Club India has a long history of organizing medical camps to provide healthcare services to underserved communities. These camps typically offer free or low-cost medical check-ups, consultations, and basic treatments to individuals who may not have easy access to healthcare facilities. They often focus on areas such as rural villages or urban slums, where healthcare disparities are more pronounced.
These medical camps are usually staffed by volunteer doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals who generously donate their time and expertise. Rotary clubs also collaborate with local hospitals, clinics, and NGOs to ensure the success of these initiatives. Medical camps organized by Rotary Club India play a vital role in promoting public health, raising awareness about preventable diseases, and improving the overall well-being of the communities they serve.
In 2022, the Rotary Club of India organized a vital medical camp in the picturesque region of Kashmir. This event was a collaborative effort with the State Health Services, that brought together medical professionals, volunteers, and resources to provide essential healthcare services to the local population.
The medical,surgical camp, held from September 15th to 20th, catered to the healthcare needs of over 5,000 residents in various districts of North Kashmir.Rotary districts 3131,3132,3060and 3070 are part of the group.