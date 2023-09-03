DHSK welcomes rotary club members in Srinagar

Last year club had conducted hundreds of surgeries in North Kashmir.

Rotary Club India has a long history of organizing medical camps to provide healthcare services to underserved communities. These camps typically offer free or low-cost medical check-ups, consultations, and basic treatments to individuals who may not have easy access to healthcare facilities. They often focus on areas such as rural villages or urban slums, where healthcare disparities are more pronounced.

These medical camps are usually staffed by volunteer doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals who generously donate their time and expertise. Rotary clubs also collaborate with local hospitals, clinics, and NGOs to ensure the success of these initiatives. Medical camps organized by Rotary Club India play a vital role in promoting public health, raising awareness about preventable diseases, and improving the overall well-being of the communities they serve.