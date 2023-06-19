Dhul Hijjah begins as moon sighted in Ramban, Eid-ul-Adha on June 29 in J&K: Grand Mufti

Srinagar, Jun 19: Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on June 29 in Jammu and Kashmir as the crescent of Dhul Hijjah was sighted on Monday evening in Chenab Valley’s Ramban district, said Jammu and Kashmir’s Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam.

Quoting Islam, GNS reported that the crescent of holy Dhul Hijjah was sighted in Batote area of Ramban district and as such Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on June 29, 2023.

Dhul Hijjah, the twelfth and last month of Islamic Calendar, largely holds relevance due to annual Hajj pilgrimage and (animal) sacrifices on eve of Bakr-e-Eid.

Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam said that all those intending to do sacrifices, making Qurbani of animals, are supposed not to trim their hair or nails until the sacrifices’ are actually made on any given day during Bakra-e-Eid, as per well-established Ahadith (sayings of Prophet Muhammad SAW).