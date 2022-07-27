Diagnostic tests’ pricing goes unregulated in Kashmir

Huge disparity in rates of biochemical, radiological, microbiological, pathological and other tests is rampant in Kashmir. Stakeholders have for a long time demanded a regulatory mechanism in the market to help patients. A patient or customer doesn't possess knowledge about tests in general. They go to a lab, they are charged at the rates, the lab finds fit. "There is no one to check the prices of the tests,” a senior doctor said. He said any test, from the most basic to the advanced, must have a cap price, above which no lab should be permitted to charge. However, nothing of that sort exists,” he said. Kashmir Pvt Diagnostic Centres Association JK, has also been demanding a rate list for various tests. President of Association Rouf Rangraze said a rate list was framed in 2012 by Health and Medical Education Department Kashmir. “However, there was a litigation and the rate list was not implemented,” he said. The member said that since 2012, neither was a new rate list framed, nor was the one that was framed implemented. “The Governments over the years have slept on it,” he said. The association has said that there is a desperate need of such a rate list for all medical investigations adding that when framed, it should be a mandatory practice to display the rate list in the labs. Principal Secretary J&K Government, Health and Medical Education Manoj Kumar Dwivedi is requested to look into it, he added.