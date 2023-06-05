DIET Beerwah Budgam organises Janbhagidari events

Srinagar, June 5: DIET Beerwah Budgam organised Janbhagidari events across the district in run upto G20 4th Education Working Group meeting which is scheduled to be held in Pune, Maharashtra, from June 19 to 22.
An exhibition at Savitribal Phule University campus at Pune is also scheduled. Principal District Institute of Education and training Beerwah Budgam Tanveer Ahmad Mir in collaboration with Chief Education Officer Budgam Romaza Qazi is organising Janbhagidari events throughout the district to create awareness and generate a sense of pride among various stakeholders.
"In this context, a lot of activities including NIPUN pledge, NIPUN anthem, workshops, exhibitions, seminars and conferences have been planned from 1 to 15 June. The events would be widely organised all across the district at School level Complex Level, Zone level and District level. The Janbhagidari event would lead up to the main event," a statement said.