DIG Baramulla reviews security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar: DIG North Kashmir Range, Baramulla, Udaya Bhaskar Billa, visited Transit Camp Shadipora, Sumbal in Bandipora and took stock of security arrangements for the smooth upcoming Yatra-2022.

He was accompanied by SSP Bandipora Mohammad Zahid and Commandant 45BN CRPF and senior officers of Army and Police.

During the visit, detailed arrangements and security review of all locations enroute including Transit camp Shadipora were discussed. Senior officers also reviewed traffic management for smooth passage of Yatra convoys and availability of parking places.

On the occasion, SSP Bandipora briefed in detail about security arrangements put in place on Yatra route and Transit Camp Shadipora for smooth upcoming Yatra-2022.