DIG CKR Kumar visits Ganderbal

According to a press note, he chaired a review meeting related to security scenario, law and order, Yatra preparedness, anti-terrorist operations, anti-drug drive, and other issues related to day-to-day policing.

During his visit, DIG CKR visited Police Component and JIC Ganderbal and took stock of anti-terrorist operational duties. Apart from review of security scenario DIG CKR also took stock of Amarnath Yatra preparations which is likely to be commenced on June 30. He gave certain directions to district police officers to conduct safe and secured Amarnath ji Yatra. He also visited under construction building of Police Post Nagbal at Shuhama.