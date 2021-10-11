DIG North Kashmir Range visits Police District Sopore, reviews security scenario

As per an official handout, the DIG NKR was received by SSP Sopore, Sudhanshu Verma and was presented ceremonial guard of honour on his arrival at DPO Sopore.

On the occasion, DIG NKR appreciated the role of Sopore Police for their "professionalism in maintaining peace and public order in the Police district and keeping the criminal activities under check, " the handout read.

"He also hailed the role of Sopore Police in combating drug menace and exhorted upon the officers to remain cautious and alert to maintain peaceful atmosphere in the district as anti-national elements are making efforts to disturb it. He also directed officers to ensure synergy among the forces is the key to thwart any nefarious designs of the enemies of the nation, " it added.

The meeting was also attended by SDPO Sopore, SDPO Rafiabad, DySP DAR and other senior officers.

Later on, DIG NKR Baramulla also visited and inspected Police Post Fruit Mandi Sopore, DPL Sopore and other Police establishments.