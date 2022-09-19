DIG south Kashmir inducted into CBI on deputation for five years

Srinagar, Sept 19: The government on Monday relieved Abdul Jabbar (IPS), Deputy Inspector General of Police, South Kashmir Range to allow him to join the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on deputation for five years.

“Consequent upon the approval of the Competent Authority for induction of Abdul Jabbar, IPS (AGMUT:2008), Deputy Inspector General of Police, South Kashmir Range, in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at DIG Level, on deputation basis, for a period of 05 years from the date of the assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, he is hereby relieved to enable him to take up the new assignment,” reads a government order, a copy of which lies with GNS.