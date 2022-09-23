DIG Sujit Kumar, SSP Rakesh Balwal awarded DG CRPF’s commendation disc and certificate

Balwal was appointed as SSP Srinagar in December last year and has been instrumental in building bridges between police and the public in J&K’s summer capital.

An IPS officer of 2012, Balwal has also been at the forefront of tackling social crimes in Srinagar.

Balwal, who earlier served in the National Investigation Agency, played a key role in the probe of the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.