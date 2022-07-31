Digital India Week celebrations conclude at KU; VC chairs closing ceremony

Srinagar, July 31: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Sunday chaired the concluding ceremony of the Digital India Week celebrations at the University.
In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer appreciated various e-governance initiatives taken by the University and asserted that many more areas will be covered in the ongoing process of digitization and automation to allow the benefits of Digital India to percolate down to university’s stakeholders in real sense, a varsity spokesman said.
Asserting that everyone has to contribute in the university’s journey towards digital transformation, Prof Nilofer said different new digital initiatives are underway to ease the students vis-à-vis delivery of services.
“Our Controller of Examination is already on job to minimise time of examination systems and domains. We are also consolidating our incubation and innovation centers for better efficiency and outcome,” she said, urging the Directorate of IT and SS to also cover private colleges linked with the University for different e-governance services.
Dean Academic Affairs Prof Farooq A Masoodi highlighted the University’s march towards digital transformation and how various important initiatives have been taken to offer hassle-free online services to the students and faculty.
Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir said a good number of services like admission process, library, budget management, recruitment and others have already been digitized and the University has set the target of digitizing other services like e-office and service books and personal files of employees in the very near future.
Director IT and SS Dr Maroof Qadri gave a detailed power-point presentation about various initiatives related to services and consultancy taken by the University.
“Besides having our own green Data Center, we have a robust Wide Area Network connecting 43 colleges and the University campuses,” he said, adding that the Directorate has also developed some in-house softwares for the UT administration of J&K, including the central repository of property details of employees (Property Return System) which was used by more than 3.5 lakh government employees.
Controller of Examinations Dr Majid Zaman said the University has travelled a long way since year 2000 to offer fully automated services to students, faculty and staff.
“All our colleges are today connected and other in-house services have been developed by young professionals who have worked hard to help realise this digital transformation in the University,” he said.
The concluding ceremony was attended by Deans, Heads of Departments, Directors of satellite campuses and other top officers of the University.
Pertinently, as part of Digital India Week celebrations, the Directorate of IT and SS held awareness events related to University's preparedness, new initiatives, current and future plans vis-a-vis digital transformation.
The Directorate also gave a presentation at SKICC recently to highlight its achievements in the area of digital transformation. The event was held in collaboration with the General Administration Department, Government of Jammu and Kashmir.