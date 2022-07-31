Digital India Week celebrations conclude at KU; VC chairs closing ceremony

In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer appreciated various e-governance initiatives taken by the University and asserted that many more areas will be covered in the ongoing process of digitization and automation to allow the benefits of Digital India to percolate down to university’s stakeholders in real sense, a varsity spokesman said.

Asserting that everyone has to contribute in the university’s journey towards digital transformation, Prof Nilofer said different new digital initiatives are underway to ease the students vis-à-vis delivery of services.

“Our Controller of Examination is already on job to minimise time of examination systems and domains. We are also consolidating our incubation and innovation centers for better efficiency and outcome,” she said, urging the Directorate of IT and SS to also cover private colleges linked with the University for different e-governance services.

Dean Academic Affairs Prof Farooq A Masoodi highlighted the University’s march towards digital transformation and how various important initiatives have been taken to offer hassle-free online services to the students and faculty.