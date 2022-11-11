Digital life certificate campaign held in Srinagar

Srinagar, Nov 11: The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India has launched a nation-wide campaign for promotion of Digital Life Certificate through face authentication for Central Government pensioners.
All registered Pensioners Associations, Pension Disbursing Banks, Ministries of Government of India and CGHS Centers have been requested to promote the “Digital Life Certificate/Face Authentication Technique” for giving Life Certificate by organising special camps for “Ease of Living” of pensioners. In that series, a Central Government team led by Ruchir Mittal, Director, Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare visited Srinagar where this campaign was organised on 10 November for Central Government pensioners in collaboration with SBI in State Bank of India, Srinagar Main Branch, Residency road.
Large number of pensioners visited the campaign site. These pensioners were guided by the department officials on how to download the face authentication Jeevan Pramaan App in their mobile phones and give Life Certificates from their phones.
The Life Certificate is generated within 60 seconds and a link sent on the mobile phone from where the same can be downloaded. This is a milestone and a leap into the Digital world taken by the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare, Government of India. The Director explained that earlier to submit Life Certificates in physical form the aged pensioners had to queue up for hours outside banks. Now, the same has been made possible at the click of a button from the comfort of their home.
The DoPPW team also visited CGHS wellness center, Srinagar where pensioners were informed about DLC through face authentication and helped in submitting their life certificate. On 11 November, DoPPW team visited SBI Tangmarg branch in Baramulla district and informed bank officers and pensioners on how to use face authentication apps for submission of life certificates. The face authentication technology was launched in November, 2021 by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (PP) of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. A campaign for promotion of the same is to be conducted nation-wide.