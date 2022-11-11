Digital life certificate campaign held in Srinagar

The Life Certificate is generated within 60 seconds and a link sent on the mobile phone from where the same can be downloaded. This is a milestone and a leap into the Digital world taken by the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare, Government of India. The Director explained that earlier to submit Life Certificates in physical form the aged pensioners had to queue up for hours outside banks. Now, the same has been made possible at the click of a button from the comfort of their home.

The DoPPW team also visited CGHS wellness center, Srinagar where pensioners were informed about DLC through face authentication and helped in submitting their life certificate. On 11 November, DoPPW team visited SBI Tangmarg branch in Baramulla district and informed bank officers and pensioners on how to use face authentication apps for submission of life certificates. The face authentication technology was launched in November, 2021 by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (PP) of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. A campaign for promotion of the same is to be conducted nation-wide.