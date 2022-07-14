Digital Mapping of Cave shrine, adjoining areas soon to prevent human losses due to natural calamities: LG Sinha

“I have requested the Surveyor General of India to conduct a Digital Contour Mapping of Amarnath Cave Shrine and its adjoining areas. The survey will recommend steps to be taken for preventing human losses in case of natural calamities at the cave shrine as seen on July 8,” the LG said while speaking to media men at Raj Bhawan Srinagar, news agency KNO reported.

He said even though a bund was constructed by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, "it is believed that the casualties in the recent cloud burst at Amarnath Cave Shrine would have been more if there was no bund".