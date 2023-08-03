Digital studio for underprivileged students inaugurated in Baramulla

Baramulla, Aug 3: The Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar on Thursday inaugurated the first-ever "Teacher Informatics Center Cum Digital Studio Lab" in Baramulla under the Aspirational District Programme.
The Rs 60 lakh project aims to revolutionise the learning experience for students with limited access to resources, empowering them through digital technology and multimedia.
The Digital Studio, housed in the Mini Secretariat in Baramulla, is a significant step towards bridging the gap between students in far-flung areas and quality education. With the scarcity of faculty in remote regions, the center's recorded lectures by renowned and motivational faculties promise to offer valuable academic support to thousands of students.
In her address, Dr Sehrish Asgar, emphasised the project's importance, highlighting its unprecedented nature in J&K. She expressed her vision of providing equal opportunities to students, irrespective of their geographical location, through this digital platform.
The initial phase of the project enables access to recorded lectures, while the upcoming second phase will allow mobile phone users to stream live sessions on various subjects, including Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Maths, Commerce, and more.
Dr Sehrish also outlined plans to conduct dedicated training sessions for teachers, ensuring they can leverage the platform effectively to enhance their teaching methodologies. This move aims to further strengthen the objective of empowering every student with quality education.
During the inauguration, the DC virtually interacted with representatives from various schools, demonstrating the platform's seamless connectivity and potential to transform the way education is delivered.
Looking ahead, Dr Sehrish Asgar shared her commitment to continuously improve and expand the Digital Studio's capabilities. She announced plans to collaborate with resourceful facilities across the district to make a wide array of learning resources available to students, further enriching their educational journey.