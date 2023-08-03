Digital studio for underprivileged students inaugurated in Baramulla

The Rs 60 lakh project aims to revolutionise the learning experience for students with limited access to resources, empowering them through digital technology and multimedia.

The Digital Studio, housed in the Mini Secretariat in Baramulla, is a significant step towards bridging the gap between students in far-flung areas and quality education. With the scarcity of faculty in remote regions, the center's recorded lectures by renowned and motivational faculties promise to offer valuable academic support to thousands of students.