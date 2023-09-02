Digital Week Celebration | Awareness programme held in Kangan

During the event seminars, painting competition and importantly Nukkard Natak was displayed. General masses were made aware about various online services being served to people in a time bound manner.

SDM Kangan Javid Ahmad Rather said that the purpose of the digital week was to empower citizens by enhancing digital literacy at all levels and educating people regarding various IT initiatives of the government. SDM Kangan highlighted that it is actually a commitment to harness the power of technology to bridge the digital divide and provide inclusive growth for all citizens. Various departments like Revenue, Health, Animal Husbandry, Horticulture, RDD showcased their online services to people and their benifits.