Digital Week Celebrations | Workshop on e-office conducted in Ganderbal

The workshop was presided over by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ganderbal, Mehraj-ud-Din Shah along with Chief Planning Officer, Irfan Giri.

Apart from others, the workshop was attended by government officials, including district and sectoral officers, staff members, and other concerned.

Different topics were covered during the workshop, including Introduction to e-Office and its benefits, Navigation and basic functionalities of the e-Office platform, Digital file creation, movement, and tracking. e-Leave management and approval processes were also demonstrated.