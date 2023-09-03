Digital Week Celebrations | Workshop on e-office conducted in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Sep 3: As part of the ongoing Digital Week celebrations, the District Administration Ganderbal today organised a workshop on e-Office, to enhance administrative efficiency and promote digital governance practices within the district.
The workshop was presided over by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ganderbal, Mehraj-ud-Din Shah along with Chief Planning Officer, Irfan Giri.
Apart from others, the workshop was attended by government officials, including district and sectoral officers, staff members, and other concerned.
Different topics were covered during the workshop, including Introduction to e-Office and its benefits, Navigation and basic functionalities of the e-Office platform, Digital file creation, movement, and tracking. e-Leave management and approval processes were also demonstrated.
Interactive sessions were also held where participants asked questions and sought clarifications on using the e-Office platform effectively to understand the system and its effective usage in daily administrative assignments.
Addressing the gathering, the ADC stressed the significance of transitioning towards a paperless and efficient administrative system. He emphasized the importance of e-Office in reducing paperwork, streamlining processes, and ensuring transparency in government operations.
During the workshop, participants received the training in using the e-Office platform, which is designed to digitize routine office tasks.
Meanwhile, awareness programs including lectures, school level quiz competitions and painting competitions were held in various schools of the district regarding different e-services being provided by the Government of J&K.
Several programs under digital week campaign were held in all blocks of the district which witnessed overwhelming participation of locals who were acquainted with initiatives of digital services.