Dilapidated condition of important Shopian Dharamshala cause inconvenience to yatris

Shopian, Mar 13 : Dharamshala at Kapal Mochan temple in south Kashmir's Shopian district is lying in a rundown state causing tremendous hardships to devotees and pilgrims.
Located on the banks of Rambiara river, the leaks in the ceiling of the Dahramshala allows the rain water to seep through it, which has caused damage to the walls of the structure.
Bansi Lal Razdan, the care taker of the temple told Greater Kashmir that he brought the issue to the notice of authorities umpteen times but to no avail.
"All we have gotten from the authorities is lip service", Razdan said.
Razdan has been taking care of the temple for the last three decades and got constructed the Dharmshala, given the increasing number of pilgrims visiting the place.
" The Department of Tourism built the structure in 2009 and it has not been renovated since", he said.
The temple has a great significance for the Kashmiri Pandit community as it is the only religious place for them to perform the shardh of those who die in accidents.
A three day annual yatra begins in the month of August and the pilgrims from different parts of the country visit the place.
"The yatris during their stay face many difficulties as the water drips through the leaky roof", said Razdan.
Razdan appealed to the authorities to renovate the building before the yatra begins.
He also said that the funds had also been allocated for the construction of Dharmashala and temple near old DC Office and Batapora respectively but constructions work had yet to be taken up.