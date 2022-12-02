Dilapidated road condition irks Rajwar villagers

The residents said that the road is in pathetic condition thus giving a tough time for commuters. They said that the road is dotted with potholes at multiple spots which adds to their woes. The road serves as a bypass to Krumhora but due to its pathetic condition, people have been suffering for the last several years even as the concerned authorities were watching as mute spectators.

“People from Zachaldara and other upper villages of Rajwar commute on this road and most importantly this road leads to hundreds of kanals of orchard land. People really suffer and work right from spraying to apple plucking takes a hit due to the bad condition of the road,” a local told Greater Kashmir.