Dilapidated road condition irks Rajwar villagers

Kupwara, Dec 2: The residents of Chopan Mohalla in Khahipora area of Handwara sub district Friday expressed strong resentment against authorities for failing to repair and macadamize their road even after approaching the concerned authorities several times.
The residents said that the road is in pathetic condition thus giving a tough time for commuters. They said that the road is dotted with potholes at multiple spots which adds to their woes. The road serves as a bypass to Krumhora but due to its pathetic condition, people have been suffering for the last several years even as the concerned authorities were watching as mute spectators.
“People from Zachaldara and other upper villages of Rajwar commute on this road and most importantly this road leads to hundreds of kanals of orchard land. People really suffer and work right from spraying to apple plucking takes a hit due to the bad condition of the road,” a local told Greater Kashmir.
Residents said that they have brought this issue many times to the notice of the concerned department, but to no avail.
Junior Engineer of Roads & Buildings (R&B) Handwara Division Parviz Ahmad acknowledged the hardships being faced by the people due to the pathetic condition of the road.
“We have forwarded a proposal to higher-ups regarding upgradation and macadamization of this road. After the administrative approval, the road will be repaired,” he told Greater Kashmir.