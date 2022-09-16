Dilapidated road irks Shopian villagers

Shopian: The residents of Tulihalan, a quint village located across burbling Rambi Ara stream some three kms from Shopian town have to face a host of issues due to a battered road leading to their village.

The road connects Devpora and Krachipathri villages largely inhabited by the marginalised Gujjar community.

The residents have been demanding the macadamisation of the road since last many years but to no avail.