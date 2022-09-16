Dilapidated road irks Shopian villagers

Shopian: The residents of Tulihalan, a quint village located across burbling Rambi Ara stream some three kms from Shopian town have to face a host of issues due to a battered road leading to their village.
The road connects Devpora and Krachipathri villages largely inhabited by the marginalised Gujjar community.
The residents have been demanding the macadamisation of the road since last many years but to no avail.
"We approached the authorities many a time but our requests went unheeded" siad Shakeel Ahmad, a resident of Tulihalan.
He said that people who drove frequently along the battered stretch suffered from bad back.
"It also causes damage to the vehicles and for this reason commercial transporters are disinclined to ply along the road", Ahamd said.
The residents said that during the winters they had to face more difficulties as the road remained buried under snow for many days.
"We remain snowed up for weeks altogether as the authorities first clear the madamised roads", said Lateef Ahamd, another resident.
He said that last year they carried many patients on their shoulders to the hospitals.
Many residents from Krachpathri and Devpora said that during the harvesting season they had to carry the apple cartons on their heads up to the main road.
An official from R&B Division Shopian said that the department would look into the matter.