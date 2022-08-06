Dilapidated school building at Handwara village poses threat to students’ lives

Kupwara: One of the buildings of Government High School Nowgam in Handwara Sub District is in dilapidated condition, thus posing threat to the lives of students.

A school official told Greater Kashmir that the school building was damaged in 2014 when a heavy deodar tree fell on the roof top causing massive damage.

He said that this three room building has been left abandoned since it got damaged.

"We have enough accommodation to conduct class-work so better was to dismantle it to avoid any eventuality," he added.

He said that the school has not much space for playground so dismantling the building would certainly enhance space for students with regard to play different games.