Dilapidated school building at Handwara village poses threat to students’ lives

Kupwara: One of the buildings of Government High School Nowgam in Handwara Sub District is in dilapidated condition, thus posing threat to the lives of students.
A school official told Greater Kashmir that the school building was damaged in 2014 when a heavy deodar tree fell on the roof top causing massive damage.
He said that this three room building has been left abandoned since it got damaged.
"We have enough accommodation to conduct class-work so better was to dismantle it to avoid any eventuality," he added.
He said that the school has not much space for playground so dismantling the building would certainly enhance space for students with regard to play different games.
"The building can collapse anytime and during rains the chances increase manifold but still authorities are watching as mute spectators," said a parent.
The locals claimed to have approached the concerned authorities several times, but nothing has yielded yet.
On being contacted, Zonal Education Officer, Mawer Mohammad Maqbool, said, "We have taken up the issue regarding repair work on the building. We are waiting for funds and the renovation will be taken up as soon as funds are released," ZEO added.
Regarding dismantling of building, he said,"Since it is a government property so we cannot take a call on dismantling of the building."
"If the local PRIs would give a proper representation, we will look into the matter and the same would be discussed with higher ups," he added.