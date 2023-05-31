DIO Kupwara accorded warm send-off on retirement

Kupwara, May 31: Mohammad Yousuf Mir, District Information Officer (DIO), Kupwara, who attained retirement today after serving for more than 40 years in the department was accorded a warm farewell at District Information and Public Relations Office, Kupwara in an impressive and well-attended function.
The function was presided over by Deputy Commissioner(DC) Kupwara, Doifode Sagar Dattatray; besides Assistant Director Information, Kashmir, Mohammad Aslam Khan; Senior functionaries of the department, officials of District Information Centre Kupwara and Tehsil Information Centres of Karnah and Handwara who participated in the farewell function.