DIO Kupwara awarded

Kupwara, Jan 26: District Information Officer (DIO) Kupwara, Muhammad Yousuf Mir was awarded on the 73rd Republic Day celebration at DPL Kupwara for his distinguished and meritorious performance.

On the occasion, the Certificates of Appreciation were also given to the officials Muhammad Tariq Mir, Tanveer Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Ashraf Mir, Bashir Ahmad Rather and Bashir Ahmad Malik.

Muhammad Yaqoob Lone also received a Certificate of Appreciation at the Republic Day function at Tangdhar.

