DIPR accords warm send-off to Jt Director Inam-Ul-Haq Siddiqui

In this regard an impressive function was today organized by the Officers/ Officials of Information department Kashmir division in honour of the retiring Officer to bid him an affectionate farewell.

Siddiqui has served the J&K government in various capacities including as Asstt. Comm. Revenue, Asstt. Comm. Development, Asstt. Comm Settlement, Dy Secy C M Secretariat, Secretary in various Boards, Addl. Secretary/ Project Director Governor’s Grievance Cell and CEO Gulmarg Development Authority. The Officer has played an instrumental role in upgrading the Grievance portal in the Governor's Grievance Cell. He was also awarded for his Integrity and Meritorious Public Service.