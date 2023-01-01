DIPR accords warm send-off to Jt Director Inam-Ul-Haq Siddiqui

Srinagar, Jan 1: Joint Director Information Kashmir, Inam Ul Haq Siddiqui was today accorded warm send-off on his superannuation by Director Information & Public Relations, Akshay Labroo and Officers/ Officials of Information department Kashmir.
In this regard an impressive function was today organized by the Officers/ Officials of Information department Kashmir division in honour of the retiring Officer to bid him an affectionate farewell.
Siddiqui has served the J&K government in various capacities including as Asstt. Comm. Revenue, Asstt. Comm. Development, Asstt. Comm Settlement, Dy Secy C M Secretariat, Secretary in various Boards, Addl. Secretary/ Project Director Governor’s Grievance Cell and CEO Gulmarg Development Authority. The Officer has played an instrumental role in upgrading the Grievance portal in the Governor's Grievance Cell. He was also awarded for his Integrity and Meritorious Public Service.
Speaking on the occasion, the Director lauded the marvelous services rendered by Siddiqui during his service in the department. He praised the maturity, wise counsel, sense of responsibility and dedication of the retiring officer adding that he holds a good human and friendly nature which would be remembered for the times to come.
He prayed for the health and well being of the retiring officer. Other Officers while sharing their work experiences with the superannuating Officer said that the exemplary leadership qualities and dedication and perseverance exhibited by Siddiqui will ever inspire them to discharge their duties with determination.
Deputy Director (PR) Kashmir, Bilal Mukhtar; Assistant Director, M Aslam Khan; Assistant Director (Advt), Beenish Wani; Cultural Officer, Burhan Hussain and Officials of Joint Director Information Kashmir attended the function.
The retiring Joint Director Information Kashmir also spoke on the occasion and thanked the Director Information for always being there to support him in thicks and thins besides taking due consideration of resolving issues confronting employees of Kashmir division upon his request.