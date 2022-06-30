DIPR holds farewell function for Cultural Unit artist

Srinagar: The Cultural Unit Kashmir (DIPR) today organised a farewell function at Joint Directorate of Information Kashmir to bid adieu to Cultural Unit artist and Sufiana Maestro Ustaad Mushtaq Ahmad Saznawaz on his superannuation.
On the occasion, Deputy Director Information (PR) Bilal Mukhtar recalled the services of the retiring official and said that the official worked with dedication throughout his career.
He said that Mushtaq Saznawaz remained posted in Cultural Unit Srinagar since 2001 and performed in hundreds of cultural functions in Jammu and Kashmir and outside states.