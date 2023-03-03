Dir Tourism interacts with representatives of Thai travel trade

Srinagar, Mar 3: Director Tourism, Kashmir, Fazlul Haseeb today held a detailed interaction with members of the tourism fraternity of Thailand.
He briefed them about the emerging tourism scenario in the UT and the initiatives being taken by the J&K Tourism Department for the convenience of tourists.
The interaction was facilitated by the Embassy of India in Thailand where many Members and Association Heads of Tourism Fraternity participated in virtual mode.
The Conclave was inaugurated by Nagesh Singh, Ambassador of India to Thailand in presence of Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of Tourism Authority of Thailand, Chaman Sirsavat, President Tourism Council of Thailand & Charoen Wangananot, President of Thai Travel Agents Association.
Representatives of many Tourism Boards from States and UTs were present in the conclave during which J&K was the focus UT.
Haseeb during his presentation gave an overview of the tourism sector in J&K, logistic arrangements, new initiatives and future plans of the J&K administration. Inviting the Thai tour operators to visit Kashmir, he underlined several steps taken for the revival and sustenance of the tourism sector by the UT administration which, he said, resulted in a record tourist footfall last year. Earlier, Chairman IATO - JK Chapter, Nasir Shah gave a complete presentation on the Tourism scenario of J&K.
President, Indian Association of Tour Operators, Rajiv Mehra highlighted the potential Incredible India offers and briefed the Thai Travel Agents about new offbeat destinations created in addition to the heritage old destinations.
Dozens of Tour Operators from Delhi & Ladakh also participated in the online deliberations.