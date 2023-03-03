Dir Tourism interacts with representatives of Thai travel trade

The interaction was facilitated by the Embassy of India in Thailand where many Members and Association Heads of Tourism Fraternity participated in virtual mode.

The Conclave was inaugurated by Nagesh Singh, Ambassador of India to Thailand in presence of Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of Tourism Authority of Thailand, Chaman Sirsavat, President Tourism Council of Thailand & Charoen Wangananot, President of Thai Travel Agents Association.