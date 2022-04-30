Directions for expediting work on Pahalgam hospital building issued

Srinagar, Apr 30: On the directions of Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Health and Medical Education Department, Director Health Services Kashmir (DHSK), Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather today chaired a high-level review meeting regarding under-construction hospital building at Pahalgam.
DDC Chairman, Chief Engineer R&B Division Kashmir, Executive Engineer R&B Chief Medical Officer Anantnag, Block Medical Officer Sellar, I/C Medical Superintendent Pahalgam, Nodal Officer Yatra DHSK, besides other officers and the contractor of the executing agency also attended the meeting.
The director directed the concerned officers that the beautification and aesthetic look should be taken into consideration and said that the building should be environment friendly and eco-friendly.
He directed the concerned officers that the work on the hospital building should be expedited in view of the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra so that it eases the sufferings of the common people and Amarnath pilgrims.
During the course of meeting, Dr MA Rather stressed that the work on the building should be completed at proper time so that it caters to the patients and pilgrims.
The director said that the directorate is committed to providing hassle-free health care facilities to all levels and it is focusing on infrastructure upgradation across all hospitals across Kashmir in order to push the health care to the next level in the peripheral hospitals.
He also said that a lot of projects for the infrastructure development of district hospitals, sub-district hospitals, PHCs and CHCs are under process in order to further upgrade the health care services.