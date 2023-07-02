Director agriculture  visits apiarists in Budgam

Srinagar, July 2: The Director Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal today visited apiarists at Samsun Budgam and held an interactive session with concerned bee keepers.
According to a press release, he took stock of various related activities and received feed back regarding various interventions by the department.
While talking to the bee keepers, Director Agriculture highlighted the importance of small scale agriculture cottage industries like Bee Keeping/ Apiculture and mushroom cultivation for small and marginal farmers. He asked the farmers to go for diversification in agriculture activities. The director said that diversification contributes to the economic security of the farming community against changes in Climate and Soil resources.