Director Fisheries conducts extensive tour of Kulgam

During the tour, the Director visited various fish farms in the Government sector and also took stock of projects completed under beneficiary-oriented schemes in the Private sector.

Later, he also kickstarted the distribution of Trout seed at Trout Hatchery Chancer.

Director was apprised that Trout seeds of improved variety produced at Trout Hatchery Chancer shall be supplied to farmers to have better harvest within a short span of time.