Director Fisheries conducts extensive tour of Kulgam

Kulgam, June 4: Director Fisheries, Muhammad Farooq Dar today conducted an extensive tour of Kulgam and inspected developmental activities of the Fisheries sector in the district.
During the tour, the Director visited various fish farms in the Government sector and also took stock of projects completed under beneficiary-oriented schemes in the Private sector.
Later, he also kickstarted the distribution of Trout seed at Trout Hatchery Chancer.
Director was apprised that Trout seeds of improved variety produced at Trout Hatchery Chancer shall be supplied to farmers to have better harvest within a short span of time.
The Director also visited Trout Hatchery Panzath in District Anantnag.
He also visited Trout Fish Farming Project Kokernag and expressed satisfaction on the production of Trout seed at the mother unit.
He directed the officers to supply seed to the farmers in a time-bound manner so that growing season can be exploited efficiently for attaining better growth and production.
Director Fisheries was accompanied by Joint Director Fisheries (South), Chief Project Officer Kokernag, Principal Fisheries Training Institute Kokernag and Assistant Director Fisheries District Kulgam.