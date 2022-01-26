Director General Horticulture hoists tricolour at Rajbagh

Srinagar, Jan 26: The 73rd Republic Day celebrations were Wednesday held at Directorate of Horticulture, Rajbagh, Srinagar where the national flag was unfurled by the Director General (DG) Horticulture, Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat.
Addressing the gathering, the DG highlighted the achievements of the department and underscored the steps the department had taken for the upliftment of the farming community of Jammu and Kashmir.
He called upon all the members of department to take pledge to make coordinated and selfless efforts for bringing awareness regarding various departmental schemes, latest technological advances, and organic farming to realis the dream doubling the farmers’ income.
Bhat presented the best performing officers and officials of the department with appreciation certificates and mementos.