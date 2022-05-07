Director General Horticulture Kashmir issues advisory for hailstorm affected orchards

Srinagar May 7: Directorate General Horticulture Kashmir on Saturday issued an advisory for orchardists in the valley in view of the damage caused to the fruit trees in yesterday's hailstorm.
A strong hailstorm hit parts of north Kashmir including Tangmarg and Gulmarg and caused damage to standing crops and orchards.
In an advisory issued this morning, Director General Horticulture Kashmir asked the orchardists to spray the affected apple and pear trees with either of the following fungicides per 100 litre water: Zineb 68 % + Hexaconozole 4 % 72 WP (100g) or Dodine 65 WP (60g) or Dodine 40 SC (90 ml) or Fluxapyroxad 250g/l+Pyraclostrobin 250g/l 500 SC (20ml).
The Director General Horticulture asked the orchardists to also spray 0.2% Urea (equivalent to 200 grams per 100 litres water) on the hailstorm-affected apple and pear trees and also remove the damaged leaves and fruitlets immediately from the orchards.
As for cherry, apricot, plum and peach trees affected by the hailstorm, the orchardists have been asked to spray the trees with either of the following fungicides:
Carbendazim 50 WP(50 g) or Carbendazim 12% +Mancozeb 63 % 75 WP (250g) or Thiophanate Methyl 70 WP(50g). The orchardists have also been asked to remove the fallen leaves and fruitlets from the orchards immediately.