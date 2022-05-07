Director General Horticulture Kashmir issues advisory for hailstorm affected orchards

The Director General Horticulture asked the orchardists to also spray 0.2% Urea (equivalent to 200 grams per 100 litres water) on the hailstorm-affected apple and pear trees and also remove the damaged leaves and fruitlets immediately from the orchards.

As for cherry, apricot, plum and peach trees affected by the hailstorm, the orchardists have been asked to spray the trees with either of the following fungicides: