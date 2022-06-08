Director Health takes stock of arrangements at Kheer Bhawani temple

Srinagar: Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather today visited Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Tulmulla, Ganderbal to take stock of the health care arrangements for Mela Kheer Bawani.

The director was accompanied by CMO Ganderbal, BMO Ganderbal and other senior health officers and officials of the health department.

Dr MA Rather visited the site and took stock of all the arrangements made for the pilgrims.

He said that all the arrangements have been made at the site. The director also prayed for a healthy and prosperous Kashmir.