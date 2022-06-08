Director Health takes stock of arrangements at Kheer Bhawani temple

Srinagar: Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather today visited Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Tulmulla, Ganderbal to take stock of the health care arrangements for Mela Kheer Bawani.
The director was accompanied by CMO Ganderbal, BMO Ganderbal and other senior health officers and officials of the health department.
Dr MA Rather visited the site and took stock of all the arrangements made for the pilgrims.
He said that all the arrangements have been made at the site. The director also prayed for a healthy and prosperous Kashmir.
At the site, the director reviewed the health care facility and interacted with the pilgrims who expressed their satisfaction over the medical arrangements. He also interacted with the trustees of the temple.
CMO Ganderbal and BMO Ganderbal have made elaborate health care arrangements for the pilgrims so that they do not face any kind of problem during the mela.
The director directed the health care team to provide the best possible care to the pilgrims. Kheer Bhawani is a temple dedicated to the Goddess Kheer Bhavani constructed over a sacred spring.
The worship of Kheer Bhawani is universal among the Hindus of Kashmir, most of them who worship her as their protective patron deity (Kuladevi). The temple is situated at a distance of 14 miles east of Srinagar near the village of Tulmul.