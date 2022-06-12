Director Information, DIPR employees condole demise of senior journalist Ashok Pahalwan

Srinagar: Director Information and Public Relations, Akshay Labroo has condoled the sudden demise of senior journalist Ashok Pahalwan, who passed away at Jammu yesterday.
In his condolence message, Akshay Labroo said that his death is a great loss to the society as he played a prominent role in reflecting the local public issues through his journalistic work.
The Director also offered his deepest condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.
Meanwhile, the DIPR employees also condoled the sad demise of Ashok Pahalwan and prayed for eternal peace to departed soul and courage for family to bear this loss.