Director JKEDI greets people on Eid-ul-Fitr

In his message, Director JKEDI Ajaz Ahmad Bhat said, “ Eid is the day when we thank Allah Almighty for His blessings and also share happiness with the weaker sections of our society and the poor.” He said that on the occasion of Eid, it is necessary that we take care of those who need our help. “I believe this holy day will reduce our difficulties and bring happiness and prosperity in our lives”, said Director.